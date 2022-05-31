Fatal shooting of dog in St. Charles County sparks national attention, investigation

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A St. Charles County sheriff's deputy is being investigated for the fatal shooting of his neighbor's dog, authorities said on Tuesday about the case that has drawn attention from near and far.

The shooting, which happened May 22, was investigated by a different agency, the St. Charles County Police Department, which recently passed its findings to county prosecutors.

The county's prosecuting attorney then asked a judge to appoint a special prosecutor due to a "familial relationship between the suspect and an employee of this office." The case is now in the hands of Jefferson County prosecutors.

The family who owned Apollo, the 3-year-old mastiff mix that died, is just hoping to see the deputy charged.

"We're just in shock over how this all happened," said Erica Hansen, whose family adopted Apollo as a rescue dog while living in Spain. "We want to make sure this doesn't happen to any other family."

The sheriff's deputy was still on active duty as of Tuesday, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said. The deputy, who is not being named because no charges have been filed, was off duty at the time of the shooting. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to Hansen, the day of the shooting, she and her family were at her mother's home in unincorporated St. Charles County when she noticed that Apollo appeared to be choking. The family rushed the dog to a veterinarian, but she said the dog died before they arrived. Hansen said X-rays and medical reports showed that a pellet had penetrated the dog's chest cavity and collapsed both lungs.

Hansen's boyfriend, Eric Bacon, recorded a confrontation with the deputy on the deputy's property after the shooting. Through the course of that conversation it was implied that the dog had wandered next door onto the deputy's property.

Apollo would play with other dogs with permission from neighbors, Hansen said; however she insisted the dog never wandered over to the deputy's yard behind their home.

Concerns about the dog's fatal shooting have poured in from as far away as Michigan, some in the "wee morning hours" and "with the callers' levels of intoxication debatable," the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office posted on its Facebook page.

"Who knew that there are people in Michigan who care enough to leave us several vulgar voicemails at 2:40 AM on Memorial Day Weekend?" the Facebook post said.

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and St. Charles County Sheriff's Department did not immediately return requests for comment on Tuesday.

