Fatal shooting on I-55 closes highway in south St. Louis County

A fatal shooting involving two men in a taxi cab early Wednesday has closed southbound Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County.
One man was killed, the other was critically wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment, said Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the double shooting, which was reported about 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The interstate is closed between Lindbergh Boulevard and Mattis Road. Highway officials announced the closure at about 4:30 a.m. and said it might not reopen until 8:30 a.m. The ramp from Interstate 255 westbound to I-55 southbound also is closed.
A witness told KTVI (Channel 2) that a cab was stopped on the highway, and a pickup truck rear-ended the cab. The man told the station that he checked on the cab driver, who was shot and asking for help; another man in the back of the cab was slumped over dead.
Check back for updates.