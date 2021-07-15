Fatal shooting reported in Lake Ozark, Missouri

At least one person was dead and as many as four others injured in a shooting near the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark, Missouri, according to area news reports.

The shooting reportedly took place about 8 p.m. Thursday near a restaurant along the usually busy strip, which is lined with restaurants, bars and other attractions.

Area television stations and online news outlets were reporting that at least one suspect was in custody.

Lake Ozark is located in Camden and Miller counties, in the heart of the Lake of the Ozarks, a popular summer travel destination in Missouri.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

