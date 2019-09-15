EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated Sunday to correct the number of people fatally shot, following conflicting information from police.
ST. LOUIS — One person was fatally shot and three others injured early Saturday in south St. Louis, police said.
Police on Sunday identified the dead man as Tajuan Green, 25, of St. Louis. Two men and a woman were wounded in the shooting. All were taken to the hospital. One of the men was in critical/unstable condition, police said, and the others were stable.
Police were called to the scene about 4:55 a.m. with the report that four adults had been shot in the 5200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
Neighbors said a white SUV had numerous bullet holes in it and one dead man in the back seat. They said the vehicle belonged to a woman who lived on the block.
Neighbors said they didn't hear gunshots and suspected the shooting happened elsewhere.
"The neighborhood is still relatively safe, but it has changed, unfortunately," said Lisa Early, 62, who has lived in the area of Carondelet since 1995.
She said police taped off the whole block to process the crime scene, then came back later to tow an additional vehicle that somebody passing by tried getting into down the street.