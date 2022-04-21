Father arrested after his son, 4, is grazed by bullet at Spanish Lake home

UPDATED at 11:42 a.m. Thursday with more on father's arrest

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 4-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his arm Wednesday night in what police are calling an accidental shooting in the Spanish Lake area. Police arrested the boy's father.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said the boy's injuries are not life-threatening. He was injured in the 11900 block of Rio Grande Drive, between Riverview Drive and Larimore Road, in North County.

Police were called about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after the boy arrived at a hospital.

The shooting happened when the boy was at home with his father. Police haven't said if the boy was holding the gun when it discharged. Panus said that's part of what police are trying to determine.

Police arrested the father on suspicion of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, then released him.

