Father charged after 1-year-old child overdoses on fentanyl in Florissant

FLORISSANT — A father was charged with felony child endangerment this week after his 1-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl in a car in Florissant, court documents say.

Maurice T. Warren, 32, of St. Louis, was charged Saturday and accused of transporting his two young children in a car that was also carrying small packages of fentanyl.

Maurice Warren

Maurice Warren. Photo via St. Louis County.  

While in the car in the 200 block of De Smet Drive in Florissant, a residential street, the 1-year-old picked up and swallowed one of the packages in the back seat, court documents state.

Blood work from a hospital showed the child overdosed on fentanyl, according to the documents. The child survived.

Warren's bail was set at $200,000, cash only. 

