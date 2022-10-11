Father charged after 1-year-old child overdoses on fentanyl in Florissant

FLORISSANT — A father was charged with felony child endangerment this week after his 1-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl in a car in Florissant, court documents say.

Maurice T. Warren, 32, of St. Louis, was charged Saturday and accused of transporting his two young children in a car that was also carrying small packages of fentanyl.

While in the car in the 200 block of De Smet Drive in Florissant, a residential street, the 1-year-old picked up and swallowed one of the packages in the back seat, court documents state.

Blood work from a hospital showed the child overdosed on fentanyl, according to the documents. The child survived.

Warren's bail was set at $200,000, cash only.