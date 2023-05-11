RIVERVIEW — A father on probation for domestic violence was charged Wednesday in the death of his 3-year-old son.

Victor D. Pickering, 26, is charged with child abuse resulting in the death of his son, Levi Pickering, at their home in the 400 block of Thrift Avenue in Riverview.

Charging documents allege the father was watching Levi on May 2 when the child had to be rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, including major head and facial trauma, bruises on several parts of his body, a lacerated liver and pancreas and a broken collarbone, among other injuries. The 3-year-old died Tuesday, about a week after he suffered the injuries.

Pickering told St. Louis County police that Levi was injured when he fell a few feet, but medical professionals told investigators that story didn't match the injuries, police said.

Charges allege the death instead appears to stem from intentional abuse and maltreatment by the father. Police wrote in court documents that they observed that Levi's 4-year-old brother also had bruising on his body.

Pickering was on probation for a January 2019 domestic assault at the time of the death. In that case, police in Sikeston, Missouri, arrested Pickering after a woman reported that when she told Pickering to leave, he beat her, causing scratches on her face and a bite mark on her arm.

Pickering pleaded guilty in May 2019 and was placed on five years probation.

His bail was set Wednesday at $500,000, cash only and required to be paid in full.