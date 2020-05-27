Father dies from injuries in three-car St. Louis crash that killed his daughter

ST. LOUIS — A 40-year-old father who was injured in a three-car crash April 30 that killed his 4-year-old daughter has died of his injuries, St. Louis police said.

Roberto Dixon, of St. Louis, died Sunday, a little over three weeks after a Chevrolet Cruze he was driving was involved in a crash with two other vehicles in north St. Louis. His 4-year-old daughter, Makaya Dixon, died of her injuries.

On the day of the crash, Roberto Dixon was driving south on Riverview Boulevard about 3:30 p.m. and attempted to turn east onto West Florissant Avenue when his car was struck by an oncoming 2017 Buick Regal.

Dixon's vehicle then struck a stationary Chevrolet Impala.

Dixon and his passengers, who also included a 2-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not released updated conditions for the 2-year-old and 3-year-old.

No one in the other vehicles was treated for injuries, though one female passenger the Buick that struck Dixon's car ran from the crash on foot.

