GLASGOW VILLAGE — The father of a 2-year-old girl killed in an accidental shooting in north St. Louis County this week is accused of leaving a loaded gun in a drawer within the child's reach, according to charges filed Friday.
Uziel Israel, 34, faces a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the death Wednesday of his 2-year-old daughter Zion. Police said he was still at-large Friday.
Israel is accused of leaving a loaded gun in the top drawer of a dresser that was accessible to small children before his 2-year-old daughter suffered a gunshot wound to the head, charging documents say. Police declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting, such as whether the child shot herself.
Officers were called to the family's home in the 200 block of Tay Road about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The adult who called 911 initially thought the girl had been electrocuted, but police soon found she was shot. First responders attempted to save her life but Zion was pronounced dead at a hospital.
She was at least the ninth person 17 years of age or younger to die from gunshot wounds in St. Louis County this year.