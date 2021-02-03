 Skip to main content
Father of man accused in St. Louis murder gets year in prison for providing gun
Collin Aubuchon

Collin Aubuchon, of the 4200 Block of Enright Avenue, is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the fatal shooting of Richard Kladky. Aubuchon was 19 at the time. Photo courtesy of St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Charles County who admitted buying a gun his son used to fatally shoot someone in St. Louis in 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to a year in federal prison.

David John Aubuchon pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a felony charge of making false statements to a firearms dealer.

He admitted that he and his son Collin Aubuchon, then 19, went to Cottleville Farm and Home Supply on March 8, 2019, and bought a gun the younger man picked out.

The elder Aubuchon lied on firearms forms when he claimed that he was buying the gun for himself, his plea agreement says.

Collin Aubuchon, of the 4200 block of Enright Avenue, is facing pending charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Charging documents say that on March 17, 2019, he pulled up in a car at 4550 Enright Avenue and shot Richard Kladky, 35, multiple times.

He turned himself in to a security guard at a nearby business and told police that he shot Kladky because they had been arguing, the charging documents say.

David Aubuchon's plea says his son's stepfather begged him not to buy the gun, and that he knew that Collin Aubuchon had "problems related to drugs for years."

