Father of officer slain on McKinley Bridge livid that suspect was free in earlier case

The father of the Metro East policeman killed on the McKinley Bridge is livid how the criminal justice system handled a 2017 weapons case against the man now charged with his son's murder.
Caleb Lawyer Campbell, 23, was charged Friday in the death of Brooklyn, Illinois, police Officer Brian Pierce Jr., who was killed on the bridge Aug. 4 by a hit-and-run motorist.
Campbell had been sought for nearly four years after he missed a court date in St. Louis County.
"Honestly, he should have never been on the street," Brian Pierce Sr. said in an interview Monday. "It makes me sad and makes me angry that the justice system didn't do its job."
Before being extradited to Illinois to face charges in the officer's death, Campbell is now being held in the St. Louis County jail in Clayton on charges in the unrelated case from 2017. In that old case, he is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in Florissant.
Court documents say Campbell was a backseat passenger in a car stopped by Florissant police for having improper license plates on July 17, 2017. Charges say he ran from the car, hid in a yard and struggled with the officer who caught him. Police said they found a loaded .40-caliber pistol in a satchel Campbell carried.
Four years ago, Campbell made arrangements through his attorney to surrender on the Florissant charges and turn over any firearms he had. But he failed to show up by the deadline, said Keith Liberman, who was his attorney then. The 2017 case has been pending all these years. An arrest warrant was issued on Aug. 30, 2017.
Campbell already had spent time in a Missouri prison for resisting arrest and weapon possession a year earlier in St. Louis, and he stood to be locked up again with the new Florissant incident.
Campbell pleaded guilty in 2016 of resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of marijuana in St. Louis city. He was sentenced to prison for two years, but the judge set it aside and put him on probation instead. Court records show that Campbell violated terms of the probation and was sent to prison after all. A spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Corrections said he was in prison from June 2016 to mid-March 2017.
It wasn't immediately clear Monday why Campbell was free for so long. Any police agency that encounters someone with an outstanding arrest warrant is required to arrest him, depending upon extradition rules, authorities say. Sometimes that can come with a simple encounter at a traffic stop, and police find the person is wanted by running his name through a computer system.
Whether a county fugitive unit actively searches for someone depends on how serious the underlying felony was, and the search might fall to the agency that brought the case to court in the first place, meaning Florissant.
Florissant police Officer Steve Michael didn't have specifics Monday about efforts made over the years to find Campbell. In general, Michael said, "We actively look for anyone who's wanted. There are definitely attempts made to locate a person but there may not be a lot of leads."
Campbell, 23, is charged in Madison County, Illinois, with first-degree murder and other felonies in the death Aug. 4 of Brooklyn police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. on the bridge. Pierce had been standing on the bridge, throwing down spike strips to flatten tires of a car that was fleeing police.
Pierce Jr. was struck by a red Dodge Charger with temporary Illinois tags and a black front end. The Dodge raced into Missouri from the bridge, which crosses from Illinois into the Near North Riverfront neighborhood of St. Louis. Police later found the Charger abandoned in St. Louis.
Police were trying to stop a car that fled the Bottoms Up nightclub in Brooklyn. Investigators haven’t said what happened at the nightclub that caused police to give chase. Investigators also haven't said what led them to Campbell. The officer's father, however, said Campbell was seen on video surveillance footage at the night club.
Pierce Sr. said Campbell should have been locked up for the Missouri crime from four years ago instead of running from police on the bridge this month and killing Pierce Jr. He said the weapons case from 2017 seems bad enough that an arrest should have been a pressing concern.
"A charge that bad, with a gun, that should have been a priority," Pierce Sr. told the Post-Dispatch. "They knew who he was and what he looked like."
Authorities point out, however, that even if Campbell had been convicted and punished in 2017 for the Florissant case, he may have already served his time and been out to encounter Pierce Jr. on the bridge anyway.
Other charges Campbell faces in the Illinois death are failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, reckless homicide, failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. Court records in Illinois do not mention a lawyer for Campbell yet. Campbell's family could not be reached for comment.
Pierce Jr., 24, had been a Brooklyn police officer for nine months. He also was a lieutenant with the Makanda Fire Department near Carbondale. He moved to Carbondale recently and was making the 100-mile drive nearly every day to work the night shift in Brooklyn. His family said he was passionate about being a police officer.
Brian Pierce Jr., 24, was with the Brooklyn police force about nine months before he was fatally struck on the McKinley Bridge early Wednesday.