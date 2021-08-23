Father of officer slain on McKinley Bridge livid that suspect was free in earlier case

The father of the Metro East policeman killed on the McKinley Bridge is livid how the criminal justice system handled a 2017 weapons case against the man now charged with his son's murder.

Caleb Lawyer Campbell, 23, was charged Friday in the death of Brooklyn, Illinois, police Officer Brian Pierce Jr., who was killed on the bridge Aug. 4 by a hit-and-run motorist.

Campbell had been sought for nearly four years after he missed a court date in St. Louis County.

"Honestly, he should have never been on the street," Brian Pierce Sr. said in an interview Monday. "It makes me sad and makes me angry that the justice system didn't do its job."

Before being extradited to Illinois to face charges in the officer's death, Campbell is now being held in the St. Louis County jail in Clayton on charges in the unrelated case from 2017. In that old case, he is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in Florissant.

Court documents say Campbell was a backseat passenger in a car stopped by Florissant police for having improper license plates on July 17, 2017. Charges say he ran from the car, hid in a yard and struggled with the officer who caught him. Police said they found a loaded .40-caliber pistol in a satchel Campbell carried.