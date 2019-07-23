The father of a severely beaten toddler is outraged that her abuser was freed from an Illinois prison last week on parole.
"The sentence, to begin with, was ridiculous," said Eddie Runyon, the father of Amanda Runyon. "It's sad. I'm angry because he's free now."
Amanda Runyon was 2 years old in 2010 when she was punched repeatedly in the stomach by her mother's boyfriend, Kraig A. Monroe Jr. Monroe had been babysitting Amanda in his Belleville-area trailer home.
Amanda was beaten so severely that she suffered a lacerated liver and doctors had to remove a quarter of her intestines. Doctors also discovered that Amanda had a broken arm and a broken leg from previous incidents and was missing hair where it had been pulled from her head.
Monroe pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. His appeal for a lighter sentence was denied.
At his sentencing, Monroe apologized by saying, "It was a split-second of thoughtless behavior." He could have faced a sentence of up to 30 years in prison for aggravated battery of a child.
Monroe, now 33 years old, entered the Illinois prison system in October 2012. On Thursday, he left the Vienna Correctional Center on parole.
He will be on parole, under the supervision of the Illinois Department of Corrections, until July 18, 2022. One of the conditions of his parole is that he has to live and stay within the borders of the state of Illinois, according to Lindsey Hess, a department spokeswoman.
Hess said Monroe "reached the end of his required term of incarceration prior to being released on parole. Parole is an automatic function of his sentence and does not require a vote by the Prisoner Review Board."
Monroe could not be reached for comment Tuesday. He did not reply to a message seeking comment.
Eddie Runyon, who lives out of state, is raising Amanda. He said his daughter has recovered. Amanda is now 11 years old and doesn't remember what happened to her, her father said.
"She still gets stomach aches, from the (intestines) scar tissue," Eddie Runyon said. "She's smart. She's super sensitive. She receives straight As in school."