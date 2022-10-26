Father, son convicted in Pokémon Go brawl that ended in Kirkwood Park lake

KIRKWOOD — A 75-year-old man and his adult son were convicted Wednesday of beating up a Pokémon Go competitor in a brawl that landed all three in a lake in Kirkwood Park.

A St. Louis County jury found Robert Matteuzzi, 75, and his son Angelo Matteuzzi, 35, guilty of felony third-degree assault.

More than a day of testimony revealed a long-running virtual feud between two teams of Pokémon Go players turned into a real-life battle captured on a video in June 2018.

At issue in the fight: one Pokémon gym.

Pokémon Go is an augmented reality smartphone game that allows users to hunt, capture and do battle with virtual monsters by visiting real-life locations. Busy places, like Kirkwood Park, become coveted spots known as "gyms" that teams can claim.

The Matteuzzis were on one team vying for the park, while the victim, who went by the gaming name "Sammy the Bull," was on another.

The victim testified that an argument over the right to claim the gym escalated when the younger Matteuzzi started punching him, sparking a brawl that caused them both to fall about 5 feet into Walker Lake in the park.

The elder Matteuzzi then jumped in after his son.

Prosecutors Andrew Wrenn and Joanna Brueggemann played jurors a video capturing the fight in the lake, showing both Matteuzzis repeatedly punching the victim and holding the man down in the water.

The footage was taken by a bystander who attempted to break up the fight.

"Get away from each other right now!" the man bellows in the footage.

A younger voice can be heard yelling: "Dad, don't get involved!"

The fight ended when the bystander ran over to the men and forced them to separate.

The victim was left with facial abrasions, a traumatic eye injury, a broken fingertip and a detached fingernail, according to testimony.

Both Matteuzzis testified in their own defense at trial. Their defense attorney, Jeffrey Rath, argued they were not the aggressors in the melee.

"I didn't want to be in the water," the father, Robert Matteuzzi, told the jury.

When prosecutors reminded him that he jumped in to join his son, he replied: "When you're 71 and you get punched in the head, you don't know what you're doing."

He admitted on the stand that he did hold the victim's head underwater.

"I just wanted to dunk him," he testified.

The son, Angelo Matteuzzi, testified that he never wanted a fight.

"I was just trying to put my Pokémon in the gym," he testified.

He later reflected: "It was Father's Day. It's not a good time to fight with nobody."

Angelo Matteuzzi said police eventually got him out of the water with a ladder and he was left with a swollen fist and missing teeth.

The bystander who broke up the fight, two of the victim's former Pokémon Go teammates, an emergency department doctor and a Kirkwood police officer testified for the prosecution.

Another member of the Matteuzzi family testified for the defense about a previous run-in between the two Pokémon Go teams.

The jury on Wednesday recommended a sentence for Robert Matteuzzi of three days in jail and a fine. The jury recommended Angelo Matteuzzi be sentenced to a fine only with no jail time.