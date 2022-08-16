FBI: 5 children from St. Louis area recovered during FBI operation

Five children from the St. Louis area were recovered this month as part of a nationwide operation led by the FBI.

One of the children had been sex trafficked, the FBI said, and four were missing children. Two children from the Kansas City area were also recovered.

In all, the FBI said it recovered 84 victims of child sex trafficking and sexual exploitation offenses, and found 37 missing children.

The operation also recovered 141 adult victims of sex trafficking, the bureau said.

The FBI announced its findings on Monday evening, saying they had arrested as many as 85 people for child sexual exploitation and human trafficking. The FBI said those people were either arrested or "identified" but didn't elaborate.

The average age of the children found nationwide was 15 ½ years old. The youngest was 11.

The operation, dubbed "Operation Cross Country," happened during the first two weeks of August.

Federal agents worked with victim specialists, more than 200 state and local officers and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division said in a news release that it "raises awareness about the horrors of child sex trafficking."

Michelle DeLaune, of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, said the nonprofit sees the problems of sex trafficking daily.

"Children are being bought and sold for sex in communities across the country by traffickers, gangs and even family members,” DeLaune said in a release.