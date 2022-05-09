FBI announces new St. Louis field office leader

ST. LOUIS — Authorities on Monday announced the new special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s St. Louis field office.

Special agent Jay Greenberg began his duties here on Monday, according to a news release. He’s been with the federal agency since 2005.

Greenberg most recently served as a deputy assistant director in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI headquarters in Washington.

He replaces Richard Quinn, who became the special agent in charge in November 2017 and retired Dec. 31.

The FBI’s St. Louis field office covers 48 counties throughout Eastern Missouri and the city of St. Louis.