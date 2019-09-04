ST. LOUIS • The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted in a Jennings robbery.
Police said Shayne McKee, 37, of north St. Louis County, is a fugitive wanted for the May 5, 2018, robbery.
At about 11 a.m. that day, a Saturday, two men with guns drawn robbed the St. Louis Community Credit Union, at 7345 West Florissant Avenue.
police said. No one was hurt. A suspect suspect has not been charged, police said.
Anyone with information on McKee's whereabouts can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
McKee also uses the name Shayne Shaw, police said.