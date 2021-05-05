FBI, Berkeley police seek help in 2017 homicide

They said Vance and King had agreed to meet on Nov. 9, 2017, in the 6800 block of Friarwood Drive in Berkeley. Officials said just before 9:40 p.m., two men were seen standing by a white vehicle that might have been an SUV and a black vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Vance drove a 2008 Saturn SUV to the meeting. One gunshot was heard and both vehicles left, leaving Vance dead in the road.