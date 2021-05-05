FBI, Berkeley police seek help in 2017 homicide

BERKELEY — The FBI and Berkeley police on Wednesday asked for the public's help to solve a fatal 2017 carjacking.
Authorities released a picture of a man who used the name Tony King when arranging a sale via Facebook with another person named Jayvon Vance, 30.
They said Vance and King had agreed to meet on Nov. 9, 2017, in the 6800 block of Friarwood Drive in Berkeley. Officials said just before 9:40 p.m., two men were seen standing by a white vehicle that might have been an SUV and a black vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Vance drove a 2008 Saturn SUV to the meeting. One gunshot was heard and both vehicles left, leaving Vance dead in the road.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Information can be submitted anonymously.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
