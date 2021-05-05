 Skip to main content
FBI, Berkeley police seek help in 2017 homicide
"Tony King"

The FBI and Berkeley police are seeking information about a man who used the name Tony King on Facebook to arrange a sale to a man who was shot later that night. Handout photo

 Robert Patrick

BERKELEY — The FBI and Berkeley police on Wednesday asked for the public's help to solve a fatal 2017 carjacking.

Authorities released a picture of a man who used the name Tony King when arranging a sale via Facebook with another person named Jayvon Vance, 30.

They said Vance and King had agreed to meet on Nov. 9, 2017, in the 6800 block of Friarwood Drive in Berkeley. Officials said just before 9:40 p.m., two men were seen standing by a white vehicle that might have been an SUV and a black vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Vance drove a 2008 Saturn SUV to the meeting. One gunshot was heard and both vehicles left, leaving Vance dead in the road.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Information can be submitted anonymously.

Jayvon Vance

Handout photo of Jayvon Vance, 30, who was fatally shot in Berkeley in 2017.

 Robert Patrick
