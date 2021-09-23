FBI investigates Woodson Terrace police in wake of video of police dog biting a man

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell declined to comment on his office's ongoing investigation, though he vowed to conduct a "thorough review" of the incident. Federal officials also declined to comment.

Police responded to the Woodson Road address Monday morning after receiving a call that a man had broken into a business there.

Police said in a statement the man appeared to be on drugs, threatened officers and announced he was a "sovereign citizen," or someone who believes they are not subject to government laws.

The officers placed the man under arrest, but he refused to comply with commands, police said. They told him if he continued to resist, the dog would be released.

“The suspect continued to resist causing minor injuries to one of the officers so the K-9 was released and the K-9 gained control of the suspect’s foot,” police said.

A video of the incident showed the man standing with his hands on the police car before the dog is released. He falls down, then remains on the ground with officers kneeling nearby for several seconds with the dog still biting his leg.