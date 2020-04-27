FBI releases photo of suspect, offers $5,000 reward in Cape Girardeau Islamic Center fire

Updated at 3:45 p.m. Monday with surveillance photo of suspect.

CAPE GIRARDEAU — An Islamic Center was set afire Friday morning, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The fire happened on the first morning of Ramadan, a Muslim holy month during which Muslims fast and pray.

The center for Muslims to gather is at 298 North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau.

About 12 to 15 people were evacuated from the scene of the fire early Friday but no injuries were reported, Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Travis Hollis said. The building suffered significant damage.

The FBI is offering offer up to $5,000 for for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for setting the fire.

Anyone with information can call the FBI at (314) 589-2500 or going online at tips.fbi.gov.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

