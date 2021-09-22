FBI rolls out ad campaign to encourage hate crime reporting

ST. LOUIS — Amid a steep rise in hate crimes in Missouri and around the country, the FBI is rolling out a campaign to help the public learn what qualifies as a hate crime and how to report one.

The FBI plans to place ads on the outside of 16 buses and the inside of 100, as well as in MetroLink trains and on 10 gas station pumps and nine billboards from Kirksville to Rolla to Cape Girardeau. They are also placing ads on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and on the radio.

In a news conference Wednesday at FBI headquarters in St. Louis, officials said reported hate crimes in Missouri had jumped from 66 in 2018 to 115 in 2020, the last year for which data is available.

Nationwide, there were 7,759 incidents, the highest in 12 years, they said.

Richard Quinn, head of the St. Louis office of the FBI, said he didn't want to speculate about the cause of the increase. "Obviously, I don't think it takes a genius to figure out that we're living in very polarizing times and the rhetoric and vitriol that's out there — across all spectrums — is conducive to impulsiveness and things of that sort," he said.