FBI rolls out ad campaign to encourage hate crime reporting

ST. LOUIS — Amid a steep rise in hate crimes in Missouri and around the country, the FBI is rolling out a campaign to help the public learn what qualifies as a hate crime and how to report one.
The FBI plans to place ads on the outside of 16 buses and the inside of 100, as well as in MetroLink trains and on 10 gas station pumps and nine billboards from Kirksville to Rolla to Cape Girardeau. They are also placing ads on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and on the radio.
In a news conference Wednesday at FBI headquarters in St. Louis, officials said reported hate crimes in Missouri had jumped from 66 in 2018 to 115 in 2020, the last year for which data is available.
Nationwide, there were 7,759 incidents, the highest in 12 years, they said.
Richard Quinn, head of the St. Louis office of the FBI, said he didn't want to speculate about the cause of the increase. "Obviously, I don't think it takes a genius to figure out that we're living in very polarizing times and the rhetoric and vitriol that's out there — across all spectrums — is conducive to impulsiveness and things of that sort," he said.
Quinn said hate crimes are normally violent, and can include assault, arson and vandalism when motivated by a victim's race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability.
Hate crime victims or witnesses can report anonymously to tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI, he said.
The FBI investigates the reports, and federal crimes are passed to U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming's office. Fleming called the prosecution of hate crimes a "very, very important focus in our office." She said, "We must continue to honor the promise that all people are created equal, and when that equality is compromised or threatened in any way, that we strive to see it restored."
Incidents that don't constitute federal crimes will be passed to state law enforcement, officials said.
Quinn stressed that investigators were not seeking to infringe on freedom of speech. "Unfortunately, as repulsive as it is, hate isn't a crime. Acting on that hate is, though," he said.
Quinn and Karen Aroesty, co-chair of the U.S. attorney's hate crimes task force, both said hate crimes are underreported, hence the ad campaign.
Aroesty said "the African American community and race is always at the top" of the list of reported hate crimes. Religion-based crime, particularly against Jews, has always been high, but was supplanted two years ago by incidents involving the LGBTQ+ community, particularly an "enormously horrific spike in the numbers" involving transgender women of color, she said.
There has also been a recent increase in incidents involving the Asian American and Pacific Islander community because of the coronavirus pandemic, she added.