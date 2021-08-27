FBI seeks suspects in deadly East St. Louis bank robbery

EAST ST. LOUIS — The FBI is looking for two suspects accused of killing someone while robbing an East St. Louis bank on Friday.

Authorities say the men robbed 1st Bank at 350 Riverpark Drive, killed someone, and drove away in an older model white Lexus with black rims, no gas cap and temporary Missouri plates.

It was unclear if the person who was killed worked at the bank or was a customer.

The suspects were refused admittance to a bank in Fairmont City earlier Friday because of "suspicious behavior," authorities said.

The Springfield division of the FBI is leading the investigation. They ask anyone with information to call 217-522-9675.

