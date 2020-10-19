 Skip to main content
FBI to assist in search of lake at Forest Park in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — FBI personnel will join St. Louis police and other law enforcement agencies this week in searching a lake at Forest Park for evidence in an ongoing homicide investigation, police said Monday.

The search of Post-Dispatch Lake began Monday and could extend until Friday, authorities said in a statement.

Police did not disclose to which investigation the search was related nor say what type of evidence was being sought.

Picnic Island will be closed and there will be no watercraft rentals from the Boathouse during the search. Dive teams will primarily operate from Picnic Island but there will be some parking restrictions on Lagoon Drive.

The Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Louis Fire Department dive teams also will be assisting in the search. Police said visitors to the park should not be alarmed to see FBI agents there because there's no threat to the public.

