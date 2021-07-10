Federal agents apprehend 2 of 3 men who escaped St. Ann jail

ST. ANN — Authorities on Saturday captured two of the three men who escaped the jail a day earlier at the St. Ann police station.

The U.S. Marshals Service said 47-year-old Jason William Woolbright and 31-year-old Joshua Brown were apprehended on Michigan Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis.

Federal agents continue to search for 38-year-old Walter Wilson.

The three escaped the St. Ann jail late Friday. It's not clear how they were able to escape or how long they had been held at the jail. Police Chief Aaron Jimenez on Saturday referred questions to the Marshals Service.

Marshal Sean Mallon said only that, "We are doing a full investigation to make sure we find out the exact how and why."

Wilson and Woolbright were both facing a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said. Brown was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime.

All three now are facing an escape charge.

A $2,500 reward was offered for information leading to their capture.