Federal agents searching for 3 men who escaped St. Ann police station

ST. ANN — Federal agents are involved in the search for three men who escaped from the St. Ann police station late Friday.
The U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for the three, identified as 38-year-old Walter Wilson, 47-year-old Jason William Woolbright and 31-year-old Joshua Brown.
Wilson and Woolbright were both facing a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said. Brown was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime.
U.S. Marshal Sean Mallon said the manhunt is ongoing and authorities are “diligently looking” for the men.
It's not clear how the three were able to escape or how long they had been held at the St. Ann jail. Police Chief Aaron Jimenez on Saturday referred questions to the Marshals Service.
Mallon said the escape was still under investigation.
A $2,500 reward has been offered for information leading to their capture.
St. Ann police had a previous jail escape in 2015 when a guard mistakenly released the wrong inmate.