ST. LOUIS — A federal anti-crime initiative will be coming to St. Louis.
The U.S. attorney's office has scheduled an announcement about "Operation Legend" for 1:30 p.m. Thursday. U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen and Gov. Mike Parson are scheduled to attend.
The operation was first launched July 8 in Kansas City. It is sometimes also referred to as Operation LeGend, in honor of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, fatally shot in June while asleep in his Kansas City home.
On July 22, officials announced it would be expanded to Chicago and Albuquerque. Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee were added to the list July 29.
The Justice Department has said a "surge" of hundreds of federal law enforcement agents will be sent to those cities to work with state and local law enforcement agencies, targeting violent crime and gun crime in particular.
Last Friday in Kansas City, U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison attributed 97 arrests and the seizure of 35 guns and nearly three kilos of methamphetamine to enhanced enforcement efforts there.
New federal charges were filed against 11 people, 49 had outstanding federal or state warrants and 39 people were referred for possible prosecution in state court, he said.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last month that he opposed the rollout in Chicago, calling it "ridiculous" and saying he would try and block it.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was concerned that the presence of federal agents could inflame protesters, citing violent clashes in Portland, Oregon.
The St. Louis announcement comes amid a spike in homicides in the city.
But it also follows a series of other anti-crime initiatives. The U.S. attorney’s office in St. Louis has long prosecuted gun crimes as a way to go after violent crime.
In 2018, gun prosecutions doubled over the year before. Federal prosecutors also made a list of the area’s so-called “top shooters,” and pursued them with various strategies. In January 2019, Jensen and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said prosecutors from Schmitt’s office would be loaned to Jensen to pursue violent crime.
By October, they said 58 people had been charged with more than 100 federal crimes, mainly drug and gun crimes, via their Safer Streets initiative.
Critics say that federal and state officials, including President Donald Trump and Gov. Mike Parson, are trying to shift the public’s focus to violent crime instead of an economy devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and a series of failures to adequately contain the spread of the disease.
