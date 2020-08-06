Federal anti-crime initiative will be coming to St. Louis

New federal charges were filed against 11 people, 49 had outstanding federal or state warrants and 39 people were referred for possible prosecution in state court, he said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last month that he opposed the rollout in Chicago, calling it "ridiculous" and saying he would try and block it.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was concerned that the presence of federal agents could inflame protesters, citing violent clashes in Portland, Oregon.

The St. Louis announcement comes amid a spike in homicides in the city.

But it also follows a series of other anti-crime initiatives. The U.S. attorney’s office in St. Louis has long prosecuted gun crimes as a way to go after violent crime.