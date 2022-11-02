Federal appeals court upholds controversial St. Louis County police arrest tactic

ST. LOUIS — A federal appeals court this week upheld a controversial St. Louis County police practice that allows police to hold and question a person without a warrant.

A panel for the Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit expressed concern about the practice, which allows police to place a regionwide "wanted" label on someone indefinitely without a judge's oversight, but ultimately decided they did not have proof the practice routinely violated residents' Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure.

Critics of the practice, including ArchCity Defenders, a public interest law firm in St. Louis, and the Center for Constitutional Rights, both of whom filed a petition questioning its legality, claim it offers police a "blank check" to investigate crimes as they see fit, without submitting and approving their probable cause to a third party, like a judge.

The practice was condemned by the Department of Justice in 2015 during a review of the Ferguson Police Department. The DOJ said the practice circumvented the justice system and was commonly used by police when they did not have probable cause to arrest a person.

From February 2011 to December 2016, St. Louis County issued about 15,000 "wanteds," and they eventually arrested the person in 17% of those cases.

St. Louis County police, and surrounding counties on both sides of the river, use a "wanted" database system for people who are wanted in connection with a crime but not charged. Unlike a similar national database for felonies, people can remain in the local database indefinitely. In the national database, the "wanted" designation can last for only 48 hours.

The court's panel said that in some cases the local database could violate residents' Fourth Amendment rights, but it ruled that it's broad enough to encompass situations that also do not violate a person's rights. In practice, they ruled, it helps judges comply with the county prosecuting attorney's office's requirement to interview all suspects involved in an alleged crime before submitting the warrant application.

The ruling came after years of litigation. Despite it being upheld, a spokesperson for ArchCity said they were encouraged by the ruling, and that the panel's concern puts police on notice that the practice presents "grave constitutional concerns."

“This practice has no place in a free society,” said Baher Azmy, legal director of the Center for Constitutional Rights. “In St. Louis, people are afraid to leave their houses, drive their cars, go to their jobs, visit friends and family members, or otherwise conduct their daily lives because they could be subject to summary arrest and detention at any time.”