Federal appeals court won't let grand juror speak out on the investigation into Michael Brown's death

ST. LOUIS — A grand juror who wanted to speak out about the investigation into the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in 2014 has been thwarted again, this time by a federal appeals court.

A three judge panel of the 8th U.S. Court of Appeals on Friday upheld a lower court ruling tossing out the lawsuit filed by "Grand Juror Doe," saying the state law forbidding jurors from talking about their experiences "is narrowly tailored to serve Missouri’s compelling interest in preserving the functioning of its grand jury system."

The unidentified grand juror originally sued then-St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch in 2015, saying the juror wanted to publicly discuss the way the law was presented to them and the differences between the investigation of Brown's shooting and other cases. The juror also wanted to be able to speak with relatives and “advocate for legislative change” in the grand jury process, the suit said.

The case was dismissed in federal court, filed and failed in state court and was then re-filed in federal court as a First Amendment claim in April 2018.