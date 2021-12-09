Federal charges added against St. Louis man accused of fatal carjacking

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors on Thursday added charges against a St. Louis man accused of a fatal carjacking that killed a 72-year-old man in September.

Carmain Milton, 48, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on two counts of carjacking and one count of carjacking resulting in death.

Prosecutors say that on Sept. 21, Milton stole a 1998 Toyota Camry. On Sept. 28, he took a 2016 Audi A6 and a 2004 Honda Element. During the Honda carjacking, Chen-Hsyong Yang, 72, of Brentwood, died.

Milton was already facing robbery and homicide charges in St. Louis Circuit Court related to the Sept. 28 carjackings.

Charging documents say he robbed two women at gunpoint just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of South Sarah Street near the Grove and took their belongings and the Audi.

Just before noon, Milton stole Yang's Honda in the 300 block of Boyle Avenue and then hit Yang with the vehicle as he was leaving, the charges say.