Subscribe for 99¢

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A man shot by a St. Louis County police officer in June is now facing federal charges that include assault on an officer.

Erron Williams, 31, was indicted Thursday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on charges that also include brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police at the time said Williams was being sought after he allegedly fired a shot at the mother of his daughter. After police found Williams, he pointed a gun at an officer, who shot Williams, they said. The incident occurred June 13 in the 2000 block of Congressional Drive in the West Palm Business Park. 

Williams, of the 12000 block of Pattern Drive near Spanish Lake, had been facing charges of domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm related to a domestic incident, but those charges have disappeared. 

Charging documents claim Williams threatened the woman while armed with a gun inside a home in the 10700 block of Glen Garry Road in Glasgow Village, and then fired at a car his daughter and her mother were in. Police also said that Williams then threatened the woman, himself, and others, including law enforcement.

Officer-involved shootings in the St. Louis area during 2019

These are the incidents of police officer shootings in the St. Louis area during 2019.

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.