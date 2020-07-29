Federal charges filed in fatal 2019 St. Louis carjacking

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was indicted on federal charges Wednesday accusing him of a fatal 2019 carjacking.

Anthony D. Jones Jr. was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on charges including carjacking, discharge of a firearm resulting in death and witness tampering.

The indictment says that on May 4, 2019, in the process of carjacking a 2015 Dodge Charger, Jones fatally shot Jessica Vinson. He is also accused in court documents of using a jail-issued tablet to send electronic messages threatening two witnesses.

Those court documents, filed by prosecutors, say that Vinson's home was burglarized before the carjacking, and she was likely shot while sitting in the passenger seat. Jones has been in jail while a 2019 assault case is pending in St. Louis Circuit Court. He is accused in that case of shooting at someone near a gas station, chasing that unnamed person and continuing to shoot into the person's vehicle, injuring a small child.

He was sentenced to three years of probation in 2011 for a carjacking incident, the documents say.

Police at the time said Vinson, of the 4300 block of Maffitt Avenue, was found shot to death in the 5300 block of Vernon Avenue, in the city's Visitation Park neighborhood.

