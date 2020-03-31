Federal court in St. Louis holds first guilty plea by video-conference

ST. LOUIS — The judge was in one courtroom, on the 14th floor of the federal courthouse here. The defendant was in a courtroom three stories above. And the prosecutor and defense lawyer attended from their offices, via video.

The first guilty plea done by video-conference occurred Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St.Louis, as a result of the spread of the new coronavirus.

Most civil and criminal proceedings in federal court have been postponed if they can't be accomplished on paper or by phone.

During Tuesday's hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk, Corrina Wester, 48, pleaded guilty to a stealing charge and admitted failing to notify the Social Security Administration after the death of her grandmother on Feb. 22, 2017. Wester admitted taking $39,961 from March 1, 2017, through Feb. 28, 2019.

After her indictment in January, prosecutors asked for Wester to be held in jail until trial, citing a lengthy criminal history involving drug and theft charges and a history of fleeing the area while on probation, court records show.

Under the terms of the plea, both sides agreed that Wester should be sentenced to time served, both for the federal case and for violating her probation from a 2016 St. Louis County drug case, the plea agreement said.

Wester's lawyer declined to comment Tuesday.

Prosecutor Diane Klocke said the only real difference in the way the hearing was conducted was that everyone was not in the same room. "I thought it worked very smoothly," she said.