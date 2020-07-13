Federal court in St. Louis shut down due to staffer's positive coronavirus test

ST. LOUIS — The federal courthouse in St. Louis was closed indefinitely Monday after a court security officer tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

All in-person hearings have been canceled, according to a notice on the court's website, although video and phone hearings can still occur.

A federal civil trial was set to begin with jury selection Monday, the first since the coronavirus pandemic triggered a shutdown in March.

The officer is in quarantine, as are employees who she came in contact with, raising questions about how many deputy U.S. marshals and court security personnel are available to secure the building if it's open to the public, court officials said.

Officials were determining what adjustments in staffing and other procedures can be made to reopen.

