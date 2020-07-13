Federal court in St. Louis shut down Monday due to staffer's positive coronavirus test

UPDATED at 3:30 p.m. Monday to reflect new information about the building's planned reopening Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS — The federal courthouse in St. Louis was closed Monday after a court security officer tested positive for the coronavirus.

All in-person hearings were canceled, according to a notice on the court's website, and a federal civil trial that was set to begin was postponed.

The officer is now in quarantine, as are employees who she came in contact with, and affected areas were disinfected. After tracing her contacts and readjusting staffing, officials said they will reopen the courthouse Tuesday under the same rules that applied last week.

The public is limited to the lobby of the building unless they are attending a hearing or have the permission of a judge or the head of an agency that is housed in the building. Social distancing measures are in place, including a mask requirement in common areas.

