Federal courthouses in southern Illinois close to public

EAST ST. LOUIS — The federal courthouses in East St. Louis and in Benton, Illinois, are closed to the public, with a few exceptions, due to the new coronavirus.

In an order Saturday, Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel indefinitely postponed trials, hearings and settlement conferences in civil cases and extended deadlines in civil cases by 30 days.

Only constitutionally required, "essential" in-court proceedings in criminal cases will still occur, including arraignments and detention hearings.

All bankruptcy hearings will be held by phone.

The court will continue to process electronic filings, the order said.

More details are available online at ilsd.uscourts.gov.

Similar restrictions have been put in place in Missouri and other states in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.