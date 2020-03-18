Federal courts in eastern Missouri to postpone trials until after May 31

ST. LOUIS — Civil and criminal trials in federal courthouses in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau have been postponed until after May 31, a judge ordered Tuesday.

Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel’s order also said that in-person meetings should be avoided in other proceedings wherever possible. The order says each judge presiding over a case will determine what proceedings, which include plea hearings and sentencing hearings, are essential.

Office hours for the clerk of court were also reduced to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The order, aimed at reducing the spread of the new coronavirus, follows restrictions imposed Friday on entry to court buildings by anyone who has traveled outside the country in the last 14 days, has tested positive for COVID-19, been told to self-quarantine, or who has unexplained fever, cough or shortness of breath. Entry will also be barred to anyone who has close contact to international travelers or those testing positive for COVID-19.

Similar restrictions went into effect Monday for federal courthouses in East St. Louis and Benton, Ill. All public events and ceremonies were also canceled, and all civil matters, including trials, hearings and settlement conferences, were also postponed, although judges can use video or telephone conferencing for hearings, the order said.