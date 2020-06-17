Federal courts in St. Louis, elsewhere catching up on backlog of naturalization ceremonies

ST. LOUIS — Federal courts have been catching up on a coronavirus-related backlog of naturalizations in recent days, swearing in hundreds of new citizens.

In St. Louis, almost 280 have been sworn in as of Monday. Generally 10 are sworn in at a time, five times a day in the lobby of the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse downtown to maintain social distancing and reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The ceremonies are addressing a backlog of about 330 people in St. Louis who had ceremonies canceled in March, April and May, U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel said Monday.

Sippel said once officials catch up, he expects to be down to two ceremonies a week, perhaps by expanding the number of participants. Sippel said 150 to 200 people are sworn in during a typical month.

"These new citizens have waited a long time and accomplished a lot of things to get to this moment," the judge said, only to have the process "suspended unexpectedly by the pandemic."

"It was clear they were very excited to clear this last step on their way to American citizenship," he said.

In U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., 576 new citizens were sworn in over the course of three days earlier this month.

Officials in southern Illinois have not yet resumed ceremonies, as they have been suspended until July.

