ST. LOUIS — A Cuba, Missouri, man was indicted Thursday in federal court on accusations he fatally shot a man while he slept, then stole and distributed his methamphetamine.

Terry W. Winebarger, 51, was also charged in state court in February with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of John H. Stevens.

Police said Stevens' roommate discovered him at home Feb. 18 in the 7800 block of Utica Drive in Hanley Hills with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. A witness said they saw Winebarger shoot him.

Federal authorities wrote in court documents that Winebarger shot Stevens while he was sleeping, stole his methamphetamine and was later arrested in a vehicle with the murder weapon. He also said "I did this" on a jail call after his arrest and admitted to consuming meth and "mushrooms" before the killing, federal prosecutors wrote.

Stevens is now facing federal charges of discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, possessing meth with the intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a gun.