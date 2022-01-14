Federal grant buys Narcan for people leaving the St. Louis County jail

CLAYTON — People being released from the St. Louis County jail are now being offered free Narcan, a medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses, officials said Friday.

St. Louis County is using a Department of Justice grant to buy naxalone, commonly called Narcan, and offer it to those leaving the jail in Clayton.

Details about the grant and number of available doses were not immediately available.

Estimated opioid overdose deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000 for the first time for the 12-month period ending in April 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three of four of those deaths were from fentanyl, a powerful synthetic painkiller.

