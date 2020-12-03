 Skip to main content
Federal inmate caught with cellphone gets 6-month sentence
GREENVILLE, Ill. — A federal prisoner in Illinois who was caught illegally possessing a cellphone was given a six-month sentence Thursday.

Andrew Craig, 35, had already served the time awaiting resolution of the criminal case, so he will not serve any additional time at a federal facility in Greenville.

Craig pleaded guilty in August and admitted that he had a cellphone in prison on Dec. 31, 2019. The plea agreement does not explain how he obtained it and prosecutors said they did not know.

Craig declined to make a statement during his sentencing hearing. 

In 2014, Craig was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a heroin distribution charge. He'd been accused of selling the drug in Springfield, Illinois.

