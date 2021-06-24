Federal judge dismisses lawsuit over access to St. Louis County court records

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A federal judge has dismissed a news organization's lawsuit that claimed that St. Louis County court officials were violating the U.S. Constitution by delaying access to civil lawsuits by a week or more.

The federal suit was filed in March by Courthouse News Service, a national news service focused on civil litigation. A representative did not return an email this week seeking comment on whether the company will appeal.

The suit said court officials were violating the First Amendment right of access to court documents, and followed unsuccessful attempts to get court officials to speed up access.

The suit said new lawsuits are immediately available in federal court and in other states, and were routinely and immediately accessible on paper before courts switched to electronic filing.

But U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey's June 15 order said the federal court system should stay out of it, saying state courts are best able to manage their own affairs and interpret their own orders.

Although two federal appeals courts have disagreed on the issue in other lawsuits filed by Courthouse News, Autrey pointed out that the U.S. Supreme Court does not provide instant access. Imposing such a requirement on a state court "strikes this Court as very strange, indeed," he wrote.

