Federal judge dismisses portions of suit over St. Louis cop's shooting by colleague

ST. LOUIS — A judge on Wednesday dismissed portions of a federal lawsuit against the city of St. Louis over the fatal shooting last year of a police officer, Katlyn Alix, by a colleague.

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark ruled that although officer Nathaniel Hendren was in uniform and on duty at the time he killed Alix, the act was "of a distinctively personal nature.”

"At the time of the shooting, Hendren and (his partner, Patrick) Riordan, though ostensibly 'on duty,' were willfully and deliberately shirking their responsibilities as police officers. They disabled the GPS system on their police cruiser so they could not be tracked, left their patrol district without permission, and ignored a call" to respond to a burglar alarm.

Had Alix been a civilian, Hendren's uniform and duty status might be more important for the legal analysis, Clark wrote.