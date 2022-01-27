Federal judge refuses to block impeachment vote on O'Fallon, Mo. councilwoman

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Thursday declined to block a vote by the O'Fallon, Mo. city council to impeach and possibly remove one of its own members for her investigation of a former police chief.

U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig announced her decision at 4:30 p.m., just three hours before the scheduled council meeting.

Fleissg said she would not issue the temporary restraining order sought by Councilwoman Katie Gatewood to block the impeachment, adding that state court was "the most appropriate" venue for the controversy to be heard.

Gatewood filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday, accusing the council of violating her constitutional rights by trying to discipline her for public statements she made and for convening a biased disciplinary panel against her.

Gatewood's lawyer, Dave Roland, said in a hearing in U.S. District Court in St. Louis earlier Thursday that Gatewood had already suffered damages by hearings last year at which she was forced to defend herself.

He said even if Gatewood was later restored to office by a judge, she would suffer further if her removal denied her the ability to participate in votes and deliberations until she won her case.

Roland also said Gatewood's improper removal could call future council actions into question.

Responding to Fleissig's questions about why the case wasn't filed in state court, Roland reiterated that it turned on constitutional questions and said there was no legal way to block the council's actions in state court before the vote.

Jeffrey Deane, a lawyer for the city, said Gatewood's suit was not "ripe" for federal court, as she had neither been impeached nor removed. He cited principles of federal law that reserve state matters for state courts. Deane also cited a similar case in the 1990s in which an O'Fallon mayor was removed and later restored by the courts.

Deane said mistakes made in the mayor's case were avoided in Gatewood's, because she was provided a full hearing to challenge council members' qualifications to judge her. He also said the mayor, acting as judge in the impeachment proceedings, had not found "clear and convincing evidence" that council members were biased against her.

Timothy Engelmeyer, a lawyer for Mayor Bill Hennessy, asked Fleissig to allow the impeachment vote to proceed, saying, "Judge, we're 99% done with the process here." Engelmeyer insisted that process had been fair to Gatewood.

The underlying controversy centers around Gatewood's investigation of former police Chief Philip Dupuis, who was made interim chief on Oct. 2, 2020 and voted in as permanent chief in a 7-3 vote by the council on Jan. 7, 2021.

In a meeting the next week, Gatewood said she'd opposed Dupuis because concerns brought to her "by fellow police officers," later clarifying that the concerns were raised by a civilian and "confirmed" in conversations with police officers, according to court filings by Gatewood.

Gatewood then called police agencies in Texas, where Dupuis had previously worked, to ask about him.

Other council members claimed Gatewood lied in her Jan. 14, 2021 statement, and violated city code prohibiting interference by council members in matters that come under the city administrator's direction.

They sought an investigation that would eventually lead to the impeachment hearings, and Thursday's vote.

Dupuis resigned in June, saying it was due in part to the “unintended consequences” of a new Missouri law seeking to invalidate federal gun laws, as well as Gatewood's actions. He said in a November hearing that she "directly interfered" with his duties by pressuring him to add positions or enact police department policies.

Gatewood was elected by the city's Fifth Ward in 2020 to a three-year term.

Robert Patrick Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.