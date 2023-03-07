JEFFERSON CITY — A federal judge on Tuesday struck down a Missouri law prohibiting local police from enforcing some federal gun laws, marking a victory for law enforcement and elected officials who have criticized the measure.

U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes ruled that the 2021 law, which barred police from enforcing federal laws not mirrored in state statutes, violated the U.S. Constitution's supremacy over local laws and was "unconstitutional in its entirety."

The law has been widely panned by St. Louis-area police and officials who said it kept authorities from cooperating with federal gun investigations and slowed efforts to crack down on gun violence, including before a school shooting last fall.

Local leaders said they were "encouraged by the federal court ruling" in a joint statement from St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page and Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr.

“Year after year, Jefferson City politicians have continued to pass dangerous bills that make it more difficult to prevent gun violence in our communities,” they said. “HB 85 makes it harder for police to do their jobs and strips away critical tools we need to protect our neighborhoods.”

Missouri's Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey vowed to appeal.

“As Attorney General, I will protect the Constitution, which includes defending Missourians’ fundamental right to bear arms,” Bailey said. “We are prepared to defend this statute to the highest court, and we anticipate a better result at the Eighth Circuit.”

The 2021 "Second Amendment Preservation Act" declared some federal restrictions, including laws regarding gun registration and tracking and firearms possession by domestic violence offenders, "invalid" and allowed private citizens to sue agencies for $50,000 if they felt their Second Amendment rights were being violated.

Supporters said the rules were intended to protect "law-abiding" Missourians from future gun control measures enacted by President Joe Biden, a Democrat. But enforcement agencies said the bill was confusing and could hinder local police participation in federal task forces or investigations.

Almost immediately after it passed, police departments stopped providing ballistics evidence to federal investigators. The state crime lab stopped processing evidence used in federal gun prosecutions. A partnership between U.S. prosecutors and lawyers from the state's attorney general's office to prosecute violent crime ended.

In October, when 19-year-old Orlando Harris killed two people and wounded several others at two St. Louis high schools, police cited the Second Amendment Preservation Act to explain why they didn't confiscate his gun after his family complained.

The police chief in O'Fallon, Missouri, resigned soon after the law was passed. Among the reasons he gave were the bill's "poor wording" and "unintended consequences."

The U.S. Department of Justice filed suit in February 2022 arguing the law undermined federal investigations, and on Tuesday, a federal judge largely agreed with their arguments.

Public officials, anti-gun violence groups and law enforcement officials praised the decision.

The Missouri Police Chiefs Association, which had long urged legislators to amend the law, said that Tuesday's ruling would allow agencies to assist in federal investigations again.

"Our hope is that this ruling grants our legislators a chance to work with law enforcement ... on a clear and concise piece of legislation," the statement said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.