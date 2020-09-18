Federal jury convicts St. Louis County fentanyl dealer in 2018 overdose death

ST. LOUIS — A federal jury convicted a St. Louis County drug dealer Thursday of charges related to a fatal fentanyl overdose in 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Travis Broeker, 36, was found guilty of one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. At his sentencing in January, Broeker faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Broeker in February 2018 sold six fentanyl capsules to the victim, who lived in the 2800 block of Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County, prosecutors said. After the man returned home and overdosed, his roommate called 911 and he was revived with Narcan, prosecutors said. He returned from the hospital and overdosed again early on the morning of March 1, 2018, they said, this time fatally.

An undercover detective posing as the dead man’s friend arranged to buy more fentanyl from Broeker, who delivered it via an intermediary, Pamela Barton, prosecutors said. Broeker later admitted selling fentanyl to the victim, they said.

Barton was sentenced in January to five years in prison on a charge of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

