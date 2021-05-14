 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal prosecutor appointed to St. Louis Circuit Court
0 comments

Federal prosecutor appointed to St. Louis Circuit Court

{{featured_button_text}}
Statue outside St. Louis Circuit Court in downtown St. Louis

Pictured on Sept. 8, 2020, is one two statues in front of the Mel Carnahan courthouse, which houses the St. Louis Circuit Court in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Joel Currier, jcurrier@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Gov. Mike Parson on Friday announced he is appointing Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Bird to the St. Louis Circuit Court.

Bird, of St. Louis, has been an assistant prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis for more than eight years. He earned bachelor's and law degrees from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Bird will replace Judge Thom C. Clark II, who was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals at St. Louis in February.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports