Federal prosecutor appointed to St. Louis Circuit Court

ST. LOUIS — Gov. Mike Parson on Friday announced he is appointing Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Bird to the St. Louis Circuit Court.
Bird, of St. Louis, has been an assistant prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis for more than eight years. He earned bachelor's and law degrees from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Bird will replace Judge Thom C. Clark II, who was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals at St. Louis in February.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.