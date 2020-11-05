 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal trials canceled in southern Illinois until January due to pandemic
0 comments

Federal trials canceled in southern Illinois until January due to pandemic

Subscribe for $5/5 months

EAST ST. LOUIS — Civil and criminal trials in federal court in southern Illinois on Thursday were canceled through Jan. 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel's order, which cites the recent increase in coronavirus infections in southern Illinois, also says that the clerk's offices will be closed until local conditions improve. Drop boxes for filings will be available, and the ability to electronically file documents is unchanged.

Court officials will be discouraging in-person proceedings and encouraging teleconferencing and videoconferencing, and employees will telework whenever possible, the order says.

More information is available on the court's website, www.ilsd.uscourts.gov.

The restrictions mirror those implemented in the spring when the pandemic was beginning to spread across the country. Some restrictions were relaxed in late summer and the first criminal trial in months was held in October, but the infection rate has been increasing recently in the area and around the country.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports