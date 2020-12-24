Feds accuse drug trafficking group of fatally shooting man

ST. LOUIS — Four people were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on charges related to drug trafficking, weapons possession and a fatal shooting, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Franklin Bell, Deoman Reeves, Deronte McDaniels and Arrion Jones were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Prosecutors also say Bell, Reeves and McDaniels shot and killed a man named David Anderson on Oct. 21, 2019, leading to a charge of possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, resulting in death.
No ages or addresses for the defendants were available Thursday.
