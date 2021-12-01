Feds accuse man of 12 armed robberies in St. Louis city, county

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said a 58-year-old man was to blame for 12 armed robberies in St. Louis city and county since October, including on the Arch grounds.
They said James Mayes had been charged in U.S. District Court with multiple robbery and gun charges. Charging documents were not immediately available for review, and no lawyer is listed for Mayes.
Prosecutors said Mayes was responsible for the following robberies:
- October 13 armed street robbery on the Arch grounds.
- October 14 attempted robbery of a person on Laclede’s Landing in St. Louis.
- October 17 armed robbery of the T-Mobile store at 4142 South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis.
- October 20 armed robbery of the Smoothie King at 1211 Pine Street in St. Louis.
- October 23 armed robbery of the Kaiser Mart at 5008 South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis.
- October 25 armed robbery of the Metro PCS store at 6731 Page Avenue in Pagedale.
- October 26 armed robbery of the Crown Food Mart at 300 South Jefferson Avenue in St. Louis.
- November 3 armed robbery of the Gallery Furniture/Home Accents store at 310 North Sixth Street, the Boost Mobile store at 1644 South Jefferson Avenue and the Domino’s Pizza at 1428 North 13th Street in St. Louis.
- November 5 armed robbery of the Vapes and Snacks store at 8820 Gravois Road in unincorporated St. Louis County.
- November 10 armed robbery of the Cricket Wireless store at 1084 Lemay Ferry Road in unincorporated St. Louis County.
Last month, police announced the arrest of the man, saying he was responsible for four armed robberies, including one, on Laclede's Landing, that ended in a stabbing. They said the man pistol-whipped the victim in the Arch grounds robbery.