Feds accuse Missouri National Guardsman, subcontractors of stealing and selling military surplus

EAST ST. LOUIS — A federal grand jury here has indicted a Missouri Army National Guardsman and two Defense Department subcontractors and accused them of conspiring to steal and sell sensitive military equipment and uniforms.

The scheme involved outright stealing of military uniforms and the diversion of equipment that was supposed to be scrapped and recycled for resale, including LED video screens, a high frequency radio, military night vision sights, a military antenna system, military flight helmets and a military infrared thermal imager, prosecutors said.

“These allegations are very serious,” U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said in a statement. “Any theft of government property harms the taxpayers, but worse, items such as equipment and uniforms could easily fall into the wrong hands and threaten the safety of our service members.”

The indictment names Brandon Schulte, 43, of Jefferson City, Jody “Joe” Stambaugh, 50, of Nashville, Illinois, and Gary Stambaugh, 77, of Fayetteville, Illinois.