EAST ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors on Thursday accused three more people of stealing from an East St. Louis nonprofit that helps children and families, in what they called an ongoing investigation of corruption and self-dealing.
The former executive director of the Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House, Christopher K. Coleman, pleaded guilty to a federal embezzlement charge in August and admitted creating false invoices to trigger payments of more than $250,000 to a company he owned, prosecutors said.
Neighborhood House provides services to children and families, including housing assistance and a day care program.
The new indictments claim that Coleman also sent $24,000 to a company controlled by Leonard Johnson, 33, of St. Louis, and $40,000 to a company controlled by Jeremy Turner, 31, of Dallas, Texas, in exchange for kickbacks. Prosecutors say the pair lied about the kickbacks to FBI and IRS agents.
An indictment also says Tiffany Taylor, 37, of Maryville, lied to federal agents when she claimed she had not requested Apple watches from Neighborhood House as part of a Cahokia School District after-school program, prosecutors said. Taylor was a grant manager for the school district at the time.
Johnson and Turner were indicted in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis Wednesday on a charge of aiding the embezzlement and making false statement to the Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force. Taylor was indicted on the false statement charge.
Coleman, 42, of Troy, Illinois, will have to repay $270,000 and could face 18 to 24 months in prison when sentenced next month.